Your gift to MinnPost matched 12 times!

Happy Giving Tuesday — or as we say in the biz, #GivingNewsDay!

To kick off our year-end fundraising campaign, we have a $3,000 Giving Tuesday match thanks to the generosity of Joel & Laurie Kramer. Become a monthly sustaining member and your first month’s donation will be matched 12 times. Yep, you read that right. That means your $15/month donation unlocks a $180 match for MinnPost! Will you become a sustaining member right now?

♥ GIVE NOW

Our reporters are hard at work bringing you the context and insight you need to make sense of civic and cultural life in Minnesota. If you depend on our reporting, will you support our nonprofit newsroom with a gift right now?

Article continues after advertisement

When our members donate, we ask them what inspired to do so. Here are a few recent responses:

“It’s given me more insight into issues that matter to Minnesotans than any other publication.” — Anonymous donor, Minneapolis

“MinnPost has consistently provided the most even-handed and complete local and state coverage of any news media in the area.” — Thomas, Red Wing

“The best source for Minnesota news.” — George, Eden Prairie

“Critically important resource. Thank you!!” — Sara, Minneapolis

♥ GIVE NOW