Announcing a new race and health equity reporting fellowship

We’re excited to announce the creation of a one-year reporting fellowship in 2022 that will focus on race and health equity in Minnesota. This is a new, full-time position that will cover the different ways poverty, discrimination, education, employment, transportation, housing and the environment affect health and health care among Minnesota’s BIPOC communities.

The position is currently open and is geared to an early career journalist, and includes the full benefits our staff receive, as well as a professional development stipend. MinnPost is committed to reflecting the communities we serve and seeks to recruit staff members from many backgrounds and with diverse identities. We strongly encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply. (View the full job posting here.)

The position was made possible thanks to support from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, which — in accordance with MinnPost’s code of ethics — will play no role in any news coverage decisions.

MinnPost is grateful to partner with organizations like Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota in order to create opportunities for us to produce in-depth, compelling coverage that shines a spotlight on critical issues in Minnesota, including giving readers a deeper understanding of the root causes, impacts, and

potential policy solutions around health and health equity.

Our nonprofit newsroom is supported by a wide range of funding from individuals, foundations, and other community partners who share our belief that thoughtful, public-interest journalism is vital to making Minnesota a better place for all to live and thrive.

Readers who don’t currently support MinnPost can donate now to be a critical part of our work!