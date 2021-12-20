Covering the uncertain year ahead

Last week, I got my brand new 2022 daily planner in the mail.

Paging through the blank dates, which will inevitably fill up with meetings and interviews and mundane tasks soon, I was struck by how uncertain the year ahead feels. Since the pandemic started almost two years ago, we’ve all learned to live with uncertainty. We’ve canceled events, or recast them to make them safer as COVID-19 keeps throwing curveballs.

Since March of 2020, my colleagues and I have been bringing you coverage that we hope helps you not just know what’s going on with COVID-19 in Minnesota but actually understand it: explaining what we know about the virus as well as what it means for our state, for you and your family.

I hope those curveballs stop coming in 2022. But for as long as the pandemic remains a concern here, we plan to keep bringing you the information you need, so you can plan accordingly.

Here’s the thing, though: we can’t do this without you. Donations from readers — big and small — make up a huge percentage of MinnPost’s budget and ensure we get paid for our work. If you have relied on our coverage in the past year and are able, please consider supporting it so we can keep it up in 2022.

