Welcoming MinnPost’s new Artscape columnist, Sheila Regan

I’m excited to announce that Sheila Regan will be writing MinnPost’s Artscape column, starting today.

Born and raised in Minneapolis, Sheila worked in theater as an actor and playwright in both Minneapolis and Chicago before becoming a writer and journalist. In addition to writing about dance for the Star Tribune and classical music for the Pioneer Press, her experience includes criticism, profiles, interviews and reporting for everyone from Sahan Journal to Minnesota Monthly. Her writing has also appeared in a variety of national outlets, including the Washington Post, the Guardian, Salon and HuffPost.

Sheila is taking over Artscape for the late Pamela Espeland, who wrote Artscape for almost a decade before dying unexpectedly in September. Like Pamela, Sheila will cover a variety of topics in her twice-weekly column (along with a weekly Artscape newsletter that will start up again in January). But Sheila will also make Artscape all her own, with stories about artists, arts organizations, artist leaders, venues, transitions and events that bring readers her own perspective and insights and provide a deeper understanding of the forces shaping cultural life in Minnesota.

But don’t take my word for it. You can check out Sheila’s debut Artscape column right now, and join me in welcoming her to MinnPost.