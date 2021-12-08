What’s on the horizon for my reporting in 2022

With 2021 nearly done, reporters at MinnPost are turning our eyes to 2022.

What’s on the horizon? Well, for starters, statewide elections for governor, attorney general and other crucial offices. Oh, and local elections that will decide control of the Minnesota House and Senate. Don’t forget the U.S. House races that will help determine control of Congress.

Quite a slate.

Besides that, Minnesota lawmakers will convene in late January for a regular legislative session that will surely feature debate over the state’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the future of policing. My job is to report on issues of critical importance in Greater Minnesota, which includes COVID and cops, but also things like clean water, housing availability, child care shortages and a lack of broadband.

In other words, my coworkers and I will be busy.

At MinnPost, we strive to go beyond daily headlines to bring readers the context and depth needed to better understand what’s happening — and what elected leaders are doing about critical problems. But we can’t do that, especially in a hectic year like 2022, without reader support. Donations from readers allow me to criss-cross the state — and also spend countless hours at the Capitol building in St. Paul — to deliver such essential journalism.

