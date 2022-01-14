Free tickets now available for MinnPost Social: Redistricting and Legislative Session Preview

Registration is now open for a free virtual event — MinnPost Social: Redistricting and Legislative Session Preview— on Tuesday, January 25, at 5 p.m.

Join MinnPost reporters Peter Callaghan and Walker Orenstein at our next MinnPost Social, where they’ll discuss the 2022 session of the Minnesota Legislature and the latest on Minnesota’s redistricting process.

REGISTER NOW: The event is free, but registration is required. You will receive the virtual event link and details after you have signed up. Capacity for this event is limited.

Article continues after advertisement

This lively Q&A session is part of our MinnPost Social event series, presented by Darla Kashian — RBC Wealth Management and Great River Energy, in which MinnPost journalists share insights with audience members in a casual atmosphere.