Editor Andrew Putz leaving MinnPost

After eight years, MinnPost Editor Andrew Putz has announced his decision to leave the organization.

“At MinnPost, I’ve been able to work with some of the most talented and dedicated reporters and editors anywhere, and I’m incredibly proud of the journalism we produced,” Putz said. “But it’s time for me to do something new. The organization is as strong as it’s ever been, which is one of the reasons why this felt like the right time to do this — to get out of the way and let somebody else lead the newsroom.”

Putz was hired as executive editor in 2014, part of a transition put in place by MinnPost founders Joel and Laurie Kramer. He was named editor upon the Kramers’ retirement in 2016.

Putz oversaw the expansion of MinnPost’s editorial staff and an evolution of its coverage, with a more clearly defined focus on politics, government and culture, and the site set new highs for traffic and membership during his tenure.

“While we’re excited for Andy as he seeks out a new challenge, it’s incredibly hard to see him go,” said MinnPost Executive Director Tanner Curl. “He’s continually pushed our newsroom to deliver thoughtful, clear-eyed journalism that gives readers deeper insights into their local communities, all the while recruiting and fostering a number of talented young journalists. His work at MinnPost will last well beyond his tenure.”

“We’ll also miss having him as a co-worker,” Curl added. “For his attitude, his sense of humor — and his deep commitment to making sure there were plenty of election-night snacks.”

Putz will continue to serve in his role as MinnPost searches for a new editor.