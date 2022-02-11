MinnPost publishes 2021 donor list

2021 was a year of ups and downs. Yet throughout many challenges and unknowns, one thing remained reliable: the steadfast support of our members. We’re thrilled to publish our 2021 donor list, recognizing the 5,467 member households who made MinnPost possible during a difficult year.

In addition to recognizing our donors for their support, MinnPost is committed to transparency, including disclosing who supports our work financially. We encourage all supporters to be listed by name — and we require households that give $5,000 or more per year to do so.

If you donated in 2021, take a look, find your name, and feel good knowing that you played a critical role in making MinnPost’s in-depth, nonprofit journalism possible. If you see any errors in how you are listed, please contact us at members@minnpost.com and we’ll be happy to resolve the issue.

Thank you for your support!