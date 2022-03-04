Announcing MinnPost Festival 2022

I’m excited to announce MinnPost Festival 2022, set for April 25-28, a full week of insightful conversations — featuring national and local voices you already know, along with new ones that you’ll want to.

Much of the Festival will be virtual, but we are planning some in-person sessions, including a keynote session and VIP reception with former HUD Sec. Julián Castro on Thursday, April 28. Also confirmed so far: Attorney General Keith Ellison; artistic leaders from the Jungle Theater: Christina Baldwin, Sequoia Hauck and James Rodríguez; and writer and editor, Justin Ellis, who is currently working on a book about Black life in Minnesota. Keep your eyes out for more additions to the lineup soon!

Festival Passes have pay-what-you-can pricing — meaning you pick your price, including free! — and get you virtual access to all sessions. In-person attendance at the keynote with Sec. Castro and other select sessions is available to VIP Supporters and Sponsors. VIP packages take you deeper into the Festival conversations and include an array of special perks and benefits.

No matter how you register or at what amount, you’re supporting MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom and keeping our in-depth local coverage freely available to our community — no paywall, no subscriptions.

We hope you’ll join us for this year’s edition of MinnPost Festival. Be sure to watch for more additions to the lineup and check out all the details at minnpost.com/festival.

Special thanks to our Festival Sponsors!

