Ava Kian named MinnPost’s race and health equity reporting fellow

MinnPost is excited to announce that Ava Kian has joined the organization as our first race and health equity reporting fellow.

A recent graduate of the University of Minnesota journalism program, Kian previously interned at the Pioneer Press and American Public Media, and she has experience reporting in several mediums, including podcasting, photography and video.

MinnPost’s race and health equity fellowship is a new, full-time position that will cover the different ways poverty, discrimination, education, employment, transportation, housing and the environment affect health and health care among Minnesota’s communities of color.

“Ava has demonstrated both the skill and passion for doing the sort of journalism that MinnPost prides itself on — coverage that offers an in-depth understanding of the critical issues facing Minnesota,” said MinnPost Editor Andy Putz. “We couldn’t be more excited that she will be taking on this beat for MinnPost.”

The position was made possible thanks to support from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. Such support allows MinnPost to produce the kind of compelling, in-depth coverage that we think is vital to making Minnesota a better place for all to live and thrive. In accordance with MinnPost’s code of ethics, donors, funders and sponsors play no role in any coverage decisions.