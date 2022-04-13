Festival Spotlight: Justin Ellis on the history of Black families in Minnesota

On April 25-28, MinnPost Festival will bring can’t-miss conversations with national and local guests exploring important issues facing civic life in this moment.

Today, we’re spotlighting one of our featured guests, Justin Ellis. Ellis is a writer, editor and producer whose work has appeared in ESPN, The Atlantic, The New York Times and GQ. He is the projects editor for Defector, a worker-owned media company founded in 2020. His TV credits include “Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas” on HBO and Jigsaw Productions “How to Fix A Drug Scandal” on Netflix.

He is currently at work on his first book, “The Cruelty of Nice Folks,” an examination of the history of Black families in Minnesota and the subtle racism that arises in seemingly progressive parts of America, for Harper.

At MinnPost Festival, Justin Ellis will be in conversation with MinnPost reporter Solomon Gustavo on the history of Black families in Minnesota and the subtle racism that arises in seemingly progressive parts of America.

