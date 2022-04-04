Festival Spotlight: Margaret Sullivan on the crisis facing local news and democracy

On April 25-28, MinnPost Festival will bring can’t-miss conversations with national and local guests exploring important issues facing civic life in this moment.

Today, we’re highlighting our Festival guest, Margaret Sullivan, who is the Washington Post’s media columnist and the author of the upcoming memoir, “Newsroom Confidential: Lessons (and Worries) from an Ink-Stained Life.” A journalist since high school, Sullivan rose from summer intern to chief editor of her hometown daily, The Buffalo News, the first woman in that role. Later, she was New York Times public editor, the paper’s longest serving and first woman reader representative.

She has been a member of the Pulitzer Prize board and a four-time Pulitzer Prize juror. Her first book, “Ghosting the News: Local Journalism and the Crisis of American Democracy,” was named to the NPR and Washington Post best books of 2020 lists.

At MinnPost Festival, Sullivan will be in conversation with MinnPost Executive Director Tanner Curl on the challenges facing media, especially at the local level, and how that affects the health of American democracy.

You can attend the virtual session with Sullivan at noon CT on April 27 — along with all of our other Festival sessions — with an all-access virtual Festival pass, available at Pay What You Can pricing (including free!). Registration is required, so make sure to reserve your pass right now.

Reserve your Festival pass >>

Want to go even deeper into the Festival conversations and take your support of MinnPost to the next level?

While virtual access will be available to Passholders for all sessions, VIP Supporters and Sponsors will have in-person access to the keynote reception and session with former HUD Sec. Julián Castro on Tuesday, April 26, at 7 p.m. CT at Quincy Hall in Minneapolis.

VIP packages include an array of special perks and benefits, and most importantly, they provide even more support for MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom.

Learn more about VIP packages >>

Whether as a VIP Supporter or a Passholder, we hope you’ll join us for this year’s edition of MinnPost Festival. Stay tuned for more additions to the schedule and check out all the details at minnpost.com/festival.

Special thanks to our Festival Sponsors!

Presenting Sponsors

Supporting Sponsors

Promoting Sponsors

MinnPost is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that receives support from donors, members, foundations, advertisers and sponsors. Donors and sponsors that underwrite MinnPost events play no role in determining the content, featured guests or line of questioning.