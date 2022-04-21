Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan added to MinnPost Festival lineup

We’ve just added another session to MinnPost Festival, our week of conversations with national and local thought leaders, coming up April 25-28.

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will join us to discuss her policy focus areas and the Walz administration’s priorities for the homestretch of this year’s legislative session and their pitch to voters for re-election this fall.

To see Lt. Gov. Flanagan on Thursday, April 28, at 11:30 a.m. CT, as well as all of our other sessions, make sure to reserve an all-access virtual Festival pass, which are available at Pay What You Can pricing (including a FREE option!). Registration is required, so reserve your pass now!

Peggy Flanagan is a mom, an advocate, a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, and Minnesota’s 50th lieutenant governor. Her career is built on standing up for children, working families, communities of color and Indigenous communities, and Minnesotans who have historically been underserved and underrepresented.

As a former state representative, school board member, nonprofit leader, and community advocate, she now brings her experiences of building coalitions and advocating for children and families to the Lieutenant Governor’s Office as she works in partnership with Gov. Tim Walz to build One Minnesota.

Lt. Gov. Flanagan will be in conversation with MinnPost reporter Walker Orenstein on Thursday, April 28, at 11:30 a.m. CT.

Want to see Lt. Gov. Flanagan live and in person?

While virtual access will be available to passholders for all sessions, VIP supporters and sponsors will have in-person access to three sessions:

Keynote reception and session with former HUD Sec. Julián Castro on Tuesday, April 26, at 7 p.m. CT at Quincy Hall in Minneapolis

on Tuesday, April 26, at 7 p.m. CT at Quincy Hall in Minneapolis Conversation with Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller on Thursday, April 28, at 9:30 a.m. CT at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs

and Minnesota Senate Majority Leader on Thursday, April 28, at 9:30 a.m. CT at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs Conversation with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on Thursday, April 28, at 11:30 a.m. CT at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs

VIP packages include an array of special perks and benefits, and most importantly, they provide even more support for MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom.

We’re excited for all the great sessions coming up as part of MinnPost Festival, and no matter how you attend, we hope you’ll join us for any or all that interest you.

