MinnPost Festival starts today! There’s still time to get your free pass

Today is the first day of MinnPost Festival 2022! You can still get in on this four-day series of insightful conversations, April 25-28, with national and local guests on the ideas shaping civic and cultural life in this moment.

Reserve your Festival pass >>

To kick off the first day of the Festival, we have three virtual sessions on Monday:

A conversation with the Jungle Theater ft. Christina Baldwin , Sequoia Hauck and James Rodríguez at 10 a.m. CT (moderated by Sheila Regan)

, and at 10 a.m. CT (moderated by Sheila Regan) A conversation with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison at 2 p.m. CT (moderated by Harry Colbert, Jr.)

at 2 p.m. CT (moderated by Harry Colbert, Jr.) A conversation with former U.S. House Representative Vin Weber at 5 p.m. CT (moderated by Cyndy Brucato)

There’s still time to reserve your all-access virtual Festival pass at Pay What You Can pricing, which means you pick the price that works for you (including FREE!). Registration is required to get the links to the livestreams or recordings for all eight sessions.

Reserve your Festival pass >>

We hope you’ll join us for MinnPost Festival 2022. Be sure to check out all the details at minnpost.com/festival.

Special thanks to our Festival Sponsors!

Presenting Sponsors

Supporting Sponsors

Promoting Sponsors