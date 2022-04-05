MinnPost Partner Offers has returned with an April 2022 giveaway for members

After two years, we’re thrilled to bring back the MinnPost Partner Offers program! MinnPost members at the Gold level and above are eligible to participate in our monthly ticket giveaway.

If you’ve participated in our Partner Offers giveaways in the past, you’ll notice that we’ve made some changes to improve the program. Once a month, we’ll send out a simple form where eligible members can enter their name into a drawing for a pair of tickets to a local arts and culture event. After a few days, we will close the form and randomly select the winners for each pair of tickets.

If you qualify for the giveaway, you should have received an email with instructions on how to participate. If you did not, or if you’re unsure if you qualify, please email us at members@minnpost.com.

Article continues after advertisement

Thank you to all of our advertising partners who provided tickets for this month’s giveaway! Our April 2022 MinnPost member ticket giveaway will feature the following offers:

Dakota – Two tickets to Nachito Herrera on Saturday, April 23rd at 7 p.m. (one winner)

– Two tickets to Nachito Herrera on Saturday, April 23rd at 7 p.m. (one winner) Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus – Two tickets to the Pride Concert at Ted Mann Concert Hall on June 17th or 18th (you pick the date) (three winners)

– Two tickets to the Pride Concert at Ted Mann Concert Hall on June 17th or 18th (you pick the date) (three winners) Minnesota Orchestra – Two tickets to Sunwook Kim Plays Brahms on April 28th, 29th, or 30th (you pick the date) (two winners)

Two tickets to Sunwook Kim Plays Brahms on April 28th, 29th, or 30th (you pick the date) (two winners) Northrop – Two tickets to Hector Olivera: Tantalizing Transcriptions and Tangos on Sunday, June 5th @ 2pm (two winners)

If you have any questions, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.