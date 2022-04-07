Session added to MinnPost Festival: Minnesota legislative leaders

We’re excited to announce another confirmed session for MinnPost Festival, a weeklong series of conversations with national and local thought leaders.

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (R) and Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives Melissa Hortman (DFL) will join us for a live conversation about their priorities for the homestretch of this year’s legislative session and their visions for Minnesota’s future.

To see Majority Leader Miller and Speaker Hortman on Thursday, April 28 at 9:30 a.m., as well as all of our other sessions, make sure to reserve an all-access virtual Festival pass, which are available at Pay What You Can pricing (including a FREE option!). Registration is required, so reserve your pass now!

Reserve your Festival pass >>

Want to see this conversation in person?

While virtual access will be available to Passholders for all sessions, VIP Supporters and Sponsors will have in-person access to the conversation with Speaker Hortman and Majority Leader Miller on Thursday, April 28 at 9:30 a.m. at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs. VIPs will also have in-person access to the keynote reception and session with former HUD Sec. Julián Castro on Tuesday, April 26, at 7 p.m. CT at Quincy Hall in Minneapolis.

VIP packages include an array of special perks and benefits, and most importantly, they provide even more support for MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom.

Learn more about VIP packages >>

However you join us for MinnPost Festival, we’re honored to have you with us.

Stay tuned for more additions to the schedule and check out all the details at minnpost.com/festival.

Special thanks to our Festival Sponsors!

Presenting Sponsors

Supporting Sponsors

Promoting Sponsors