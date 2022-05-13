MinnPost welcomes Ana Radelat, D.C. correspondent

MinnPost is excited to announce Ana Radelat is joining our newsroom as the organization’s D.C. Bureau correspondent.

Radelat comes to MinnPost with more than 20 years of experience covering D.C. politics, most recently for the Connecticut Mirror, a nonprofit online publication similar in mission to MinnPost. A decorated journalist, Radelat has been honored by the Associated Press, the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists and Gannett.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to cover politics for a state with such a storied political history,” said Radelat. “As a longtime Washington correspondent, I’m also grateful to MinnPost for its commitment to coverage of decisions made in the nation’s capital that have an impact on Minnesota and Minnesotans.”

Radelat, who is fluent in both Spanish and French, will start Monday, May 16. She takes over for Ashley Hackett, who left MinnPost to join the National Institutes of Health.