Tickets available to public for MinnPost Social: 2022 Legislative Recap

After three and a half months of work, what did the State Legislature actually get done — and what can we expect moving forward from the state’s uniquely divided government? To explore those questions and more, join MinnPost writers Peter Callaghan and Walker Orenstein for MinnPost Social: 2022 Legislative Recap on Wednesday, Jun. 1, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at Elsie’s in northeast Minneapolis.

PURCHASE TICKETS >>

This lively Q&A session is part of our MinnPost Social event series, presented by RBC Wealth Management — Darla Kashian and Great River Energy, in which MinnPost journalists share insights with audience members in a casual atmosphere that includes a cash bar and light appetizers. This is our first MinnPost Social back in person since February 2020!

After a member pre-sale, tickets to this event are now available to non-members for $10 each. Please visit the event page to purchase tickets.

Article continues after advertisement

MinnPost members are eligible to receive up to two free tickets, while they’re available. If you’re a member and did not receive the promo code to access your free tickets, please email us at members@minnpost.com.