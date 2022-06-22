At MinnPost, we’re turning our eyes to November

With this year’s legislative session in the rearview mirror, our eyes at MinnPost are turning to the fall election.
And if you’ve seen our polling results, you know there’s likely to be many close races. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is facing off against Republican Scott Jensen. Two Republican candidates are vying to take on DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison. And control of the Legislature and other statewide offices is up for grabs, too.
Our goal is to help readers better understand these candidates for office and to illuminate the critical issues at stake. We’ve already been doing that through our reporting and our polling on the economy, inflation, gun policy and abortion access.
But we’re also planning to crisscross the state in the effort to bring smart, tough, in-depth coverage to all readers on our paywall-free site.
That kind of strong work is made possible through support from readers. If you’re able to, please become a monthly sustaining donor at $15/month to support our nonprofit newsroom, advance public knowledge and help people make informed decisions about the future of Minnesota and the country.
Matching Fund Alert!
Donations to MinnPost made now through June 30 will be matched dollar for dollar by the Minneapolis Foundation, up to $10,000. Monthly sustaining donations will be matched for their full annual value! So if you start a $15/month donation, it will be matched at $180.
Help us reach our match goal by June 30!
Thank you to the Minneapolis Foundation for their generous support!