At MinnPost, we’re turning our eyes to November

With this year’s legislative session in the rearview mirror, our eyes at MinnPost are turning to the fall election.

And if you’ve seen our polling results, you know there’s likely to be many close races. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is facing off against Republican Scott Jensen. Two Republican candidates are vying to take on DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison. And control of the Legislature and other statewide offices is up for grabs, too.

♥ SUPPORT MINNPOST

Our goal is to help readers better understand these candidates for office and to illuminate the critical issues at stake. We’ve already been doing that through our reporting and our polling on the economy, inflation, gun policy and abortion access.

Article continues after advertisement

But we’re also planning to crisscross the state in the effort to bring smart, tough, in-depth coverage to all readers on our paywall-free site.

That kind of strong work is made possible through support from readers. If you’re able to, please become a monthly sustaining donor at $15/month to support our nonprofit newsroom, advance public knowledge and help people make informed decisions about the future of Minnesota and the country.

♥ SUPPORT MINNPOST