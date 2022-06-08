Elizabeth Dunbar will lead our newsroom as MinnPost’s next editor

This fall, MinnPost will mark our 15th anniversary, and a lot has changed since we launched in 2007. We’ve established ourselves as one of the nation’s most-admired statewide nonprofit news outlets, while we continue to challenge ourselves to build more community support behind our work and give Minnesotans a deeper understanding of the politics, policies and people shaping our state.

In a moment of financial stability and amidst the development of a new strategic plan, a committee of both staff and board representatives in March started an extensive three-month search for a new editor. That search yielded a talented pool of candidates and exciting conversations about MinnPost’s future.

Coming out of this search, I’m pleased to announce that Elizabeth Dunbar will be MinnPost’s next editor. Elizabeth comes to us after more than 12 years at MPR News, where she has built a strong reputation for leadership and innovation as a reporter, editor and, most recently, assistant program director.

In our conversations, Elizabeth showed a deep understanding of the vital role journalism plays in Minnesota’s civic health and the strengths and opportunities MinnPost has to further establish itself as an essential community asset. She sees the critical work our field must do to better reflect and serve Minnesota’s diverse communities and how we can play an active part in connecting and engaging Minnesotans on the most important challenges facing our state.

At MPR, Elizabeth led several special projects, including “Feeding our Future,” an engagement project that connected Minnesota farmers and food consumers and surfaced key insights for deeper reporting. Prior to MPR, Elizabeth was a reporter for the Associated Press. In 2019, she was selected for the Women’s Leadership Accelerator at the Online News Association. Elizabeth graduated from the University of Minnesota with a B.A. in journalism.

As we make this exciting announcement, I want to thank the search committee, especially its chair, Jonathan Kealing, for all of the time and energy they gave to this important process.

Elizabeth will start as MinnPost’s editor on July 11. Please join me in welcoming her to MinnPost!