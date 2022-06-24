MinnPost announces new hire in Mohamed Ibrahim

Mohamed Ibrahim is coming to MinnPost.

Ibrahim comes to MinnPost from the Associated Press, where he covered everything from the fallout of George Floyd’s killing and the coronavirus pandemic to Minnesota politics and the Legislature. Ibrahim has previously interned at Minnesota Public Radio News and the Star Tribune. He graduated with a B.A. in journalism from the University of Minnesota, where he was a reporter for the student-run newspaper, the Minnesota Daily. Born in San Diego, Ibrahim grew up in Minneapolis and its suburbs.

“I’ve admired MinnPost and its commitment to in-depth journalism for a long time. I’m extremely excited to be joining the talented team of journalists that make up this newsroom,” said Ibrahim.

Ibrahim will primarily cover the environment and public safety.