MinnPost executive director named to INN’s Emerging Leaders Council

We’re excited to share that Tanner Curl, MinnPost’s executive director, has been selected by the Institute of Nonprofit News (INN) as one of 15 news professionals for the 2022 Emerging Leaders Council. The program, now in its fifth year, recognizes up-and-coming executives and managers who have the potential to shape the field’s future in the decades ahead. The cohort of 15 news leaders are given 1-on-1 coaching and a supportive network to take on the challenges and opportunities in their organizations.

Tanner has served as MinnPost’s executive director since 2020, leading the organization through a fast-moving and challenging environment to a place of greater financial stability. As development director prior to that, he started the impressive growth of our membership support. This opportunity as part of INN’s Emerging Leaders Council will help him grow even more in his role, helping MinnPost better serve its mission and the field of nonprofit news respond to community needs in this critical time for democracy.

Learn more about the INN Emerging Leaders Council and this year’s cohort, and please join me in congratulating Tanner for this recognition!