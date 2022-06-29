The MinnPost newsroom is small but mighty

I’ll get right to it: We have $10,000 on the line, and we need your help. The Minneapolis Foundation has generously offered to match up to $10,000 of the donations made to MinnPost by June 30 (tomorrow!), but we’re still $3,413 away from maximizing the match.
To sweeten the deal, when you make a monthly sustaining gift to MinnPost by June 30, your first month’s donation will be matched 12 times. Let me say that again …12 times! That means your $15/month donation unlocks a $180 match for MinnPost. Plus, you’ll get to feel good about providing reliable funding for independent journalism year-round.
Will you multiply your impact and become a member at the $15/month level (or whatever amount works for you) right now to support our hardworking reporters as they head into a momentous election season?
Our nonprofit newsroom is small but mighty — your gift of $15/month will have a tremendous impact on the work we can produce, especially during a major election year. Will you sustain MinnPost right now?
Thank you to everyone who’s already donated during our Summer Member Drive! When people donate, they often share what inspired them to do so. Here’s what a few recent donors have said:
“Meaningful, unbiased, in-depth reporting on Minnesota issues.” — Alan, North Mankato
“Your work is vital to our democracy!” — Mary, St. Louis Park
“Quality local news is too rare in MN.” — Charles, Minneapolis
“A dedicated, non-partisan team that educates our local community. Interesting stories you don’t see in other news sources.” — Anonymous donor, Minneapolis