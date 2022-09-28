As Election Day approaches, MinnPost asks: What’s driving your vote?

Much has been said and written about the rural-urban divide since Donald Trump in 2016 won the presidency. While Trump did not win Minnesota in 2016 or 2020, Greater Minnesota has been voting more solidly for Republicans, while Democrats have picked up more and more votes in the Twin Cities metro area.
How will things look in 2022, a midterm election in which DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Republican former state Sen. Scott Jensen face off in the governor’s race? We’ll find out in November.
In the meantime, we at MinnPost are interested in engaging voters from across the state on the experiences and issues that are driving their voting choices this fall. And we’re particularly interested in amplifying stories that provide a more nuanced perspective of differences between life in the Twin Cities and life in Greater Minnesota.
There are three ways you can get involved in the discussion:
- Fill out the form below to tell us what’s on your mind as you prepare to cast your ballot. We encourage you to focus on the issues that are important to you rather than on which candidates you’re supporting.
- Write a Community Voices essay that addresses the questions below, or explores the nuances of living in either the Twin Cities or Greater Minnesota and what difference or similarities you see.
- Attend or stream the Westminster Town Hall Forum at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 25, featuring University of California Davis professor Lisa Pruitt, who studies rural-urban difference in relation to how people engage law and the state. Her talk is titled, “Mending the Rural-Urban Rift.” MinnPost will have a table outside the event and invite attendees to submit responses to the questions below.