Election Day is just weeks away, and it’s not too late to start paying attention to the candidates and elected offices that will be on your ballot.
At MinnPost, we’re interested in what’s driving your vote, and you can read more about how to tell us about that in this earlier post.
With the help of Embold Research, the nonpartisan arm of Change Research, last week we asked 1,585 Minnesotans what’s driving their votes. We’ll be rolling out stories about that poll each day this week:
- Monday morning: A look at the close governor’s race, which parts of Minnesota favor DFL Gov. Tim Walz vs. GOP challenger Scott Jensen and which issues are on people’s minds in the governor’s race
- Monday afternoon: A look at how likely Minnesota voters in our poll are planning to vote for attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor
- Tuesday morning: We asked poll respondents about Minnesota’s new THC edibles law and whether to reject, keep or expand it
- Wednesday morning: A look at which issues are top of mind for Minnesotans who responded to the poll, with sidebar stories about attitudes on abortion and which Minnesota politicians are most popular with voters
- Thursday morning: An analysis on how geography played into poll respondents’ attitudes about candidates and issues
- Friday morning: A deeper look at attitudes about crime
While a poll can offer an interesting snapshot into public opinion, it isn’t everything. In recent weeks, MinnPost has brought you other in-depth stories on the campaigns and ad spending, as well as interviews with local candidates and observers. Be sure to check out these stories as you look at poll results this week:
- The 20 races to watch in the Legislature
- Who’s running in Minnesota, both the statewide/Congress edition and legislative edition
- An analysis of what a flip of the U.S. House to Republican control would mean for Minnesota
- A timeline showing how COVID-19 sparked Republican Scott Jensen’s run for governor and how it remains an important theme
- An analysis of support and criticism for DFL Gov. Tim Walz in Greater Minnesota
- A look at the Latino vote in Minnesota and nationally
- An analysis of whether Minnesota’s Iron Range legislative seats could go to Republicans
- A profile of a DFLer in Austin who hopes to win back a seat that has gone red in the Trump era
- An analysis of why the race for secretary of state is capturing national attention
You can also bookmark MinnPost’s 2022 Election Central, which highlights the election stories we’re following.