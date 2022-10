Election Day is just weeks away, and it’s not too late to start paying attention to the candidates and elected offices that will be on your ballot.

At MinnPost, we’re interested in what’s driving your vote, and you can read more about how to tell us about that in this earlier post.

Article continues after advertisement

With the help of Embold Research, the nonpartisan arm of Change Research, last week we asked 1,585 Minnesotans what’s driving their votes. We’ll be rolling out stories about that poll each day this week:

Monday morning: A look at the close governor’s race, which parts of Minnesota favor DFL Gov. Tim Walz vs. GOP challenger Scott Jensen and which issues are on people’s minds in the governor’s race

Monday afternoon: A look at how likely Minnesota voters in our poll are planning to vote for attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor

Tuesday morning: We asked poll respondents about Minnesota’s new THC edibles law and whether to reject, keep or expand it

Wednesday morning: A look at which issues are top of mind for Minnesotans who responded to the poll, with sidebar stories about attitudes on abortion and which Minnesota politicians are most popular with voters

Thursday morning: An analysis on how geography played into poll respondents’ attitudes about candidates and issues

Friday morning: A deeper look at attitudes about crime

While a poll can offer an interesting snapshot into public opinion, it isn’t everything. In recent weeks, MinnPost has brought you other in-depth stories on the campaigns and ad spending, as well as interviews with local candidates and observers. Be sure to check out these stories as you look at poll results this week:

Article continues after advertisement

You can also bookmark MinnPost’s 2022 Election Central, which highlights the election stories we’re following.