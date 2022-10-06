Tickets available to public for MinnPost Social: Election Insights with Peter Callaghan and Walker Orenstein

Tickets are now on sale to the general public for MinnPost Social: Election Insights with Peter Callaghan and Walker Orenstein on Monday, October 17, at 5:30 p.m. at The Haralson Room at Minneapolis Cider Company.

PURCHASE TICKETS>>

The state government’s response to COVID-19 and whether Gov. Tim Walz’s actions were the right actions have been central themes in the 2022 governor’s race in Minnesota, even if many Republicans wish their candidate Scott Jensen would focus more on crime and the economy.

Meanwhile, redistricting has shaken up legislative races across the state, and Republicans hope to keep their majority in the state Senate while also picking up enough seats to win control of the state House. Yet Democrats hope the overturning of Roe v. Wade will make many Minnesotans think twice about voting for Republican candidates.

What else are state politics reporters Peter Callaghan and Walker Orenstein watching in the closing weeks before the November election? Join them in conversation with MinnPost editor Elizabeth Dunbar for the next MinnPost Social.

Article continues after advertisement

This lively Q&A session is part of our MinnPost Social event series, presented by Darla Kashian — RBC Wealth Management and Great River Energy, in which MinnPost journalists share insights with audience members in a casual atmosphere that includes a cash bar and light appetizers.

After a member pre-sale, tickets to this event are now available to non-members for $10 each. Please visit the event page to purchase tickets.

MinnPost members are eligible to receive up to two free tickets, while they’re available. If you’re a member and did not receive the promo code to access your free tickets, please email us at members@minnpost.com.