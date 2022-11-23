MinnPost readers surpass Give to the Max Day goals

Thank you to the generous readers who supported MinnPost for Give to the Max Day 2022! We had two goals for the giving holiday: raise $20,000 AND get to 300 donors for the campaign. MinnPost readers knocked our socks off and achieved both goals! In the end, 311 donors gave $20,346 to support MinnPost’s independent, local news. And since we reached 300 donors, we also released an additional $3,100 from the MinnPost Board Challenge Fund.

To our donors (who give at all times of the year!): You never cease to amaze us with your generosity. YOU make MinnPost possible and keep our reporting free for all to access. Thank you!

We also want to recognize Nancy Feldman, Fran Davis and Toya Stewart Downey, the generous MinnPost board members whose donations made up the MinnPost Board Challenge Fund. Their commitment gave us the opportunity to maximize reader support on Give to the Max Day.

In total, Minnesotans donated over $34 million dollars to their favorite nonprofits and schools on Give to the Max Day, the statewide giving holiday organized by GiveMN. We’re proud to be a part of this exciting day of philanthropy and for the role our journalism plays across the state.

If you didn’t get chance to donate, it’s never too late to support MinnPost. If you value our work and feel inspired by the generosity of your neighbors, you can donate now.

We’re always inspired by our members! Here are just a few of our Give to the Max Day donors on why they decided to give to MinnPost:

“MinnPost uncovers broader insights on issues by going beyond the headline news through their well thought out analysis. I want our leaders to be held accountable to residents of Minnesota and I expect MinnPost journalists to rise to the occasion.” — Judith, Golden Valley

“I found the “Who’s Running” articles about the Minnesota legislature to be very informative during the 2022 elections. Thank you!” — Jerry, Brooklyn Park

“Excellent journalism! Unique perspective. Really appreciate the news in my inbox.” — Susan & Jeff, Grand Rapids

“I appreciate the in depth reporting. Also the quality of the writing is superb.” — Kathy, Golden Valley

Thank you!