2023 won’t be a quiet year at MinnPost

At MinnPost, we do a lot of reporting on Minnesota politics and policy. Normally, we get a quiet-ish year every four years, when among our major areas of election coverage, it’s basically just St. Paul on the ballot (I say this with love, St. Paul). While 2023 would normally be “quiet,” it won’t be this time, because the Minneapolis City Council won two-year terms in 2021 under old wards and have to run in 2023 in new wards.

That’s a long way of explaining that in addition to bringing you excellent and insightful coverage on the state Legislature and the Minnesota delegation in D.C. in 2023, we have big plans in store to keep you informed about what’s going on in local government. And we’ve hired Kyle Stokes, a Minnesotan who is returning to the homeland from L.A., as our new local government reporter.

🤍 Support our journalism in 2023

We think Minnesota is a better place when its people are well-informed, and that it’s important to make all of this in-depth, high-quality coverage available to everyone: no paywall, no paid subscriptions. We provide all of our work for free, not only to anyone who visits our website, but also to news outlets throughout the state: If you stop at the gas station to pick up a newspaper — whether it’s a suburban weekly or one of the Greater Minnesota dailies — you might find us there, too.

Please help keep this work possible by donating to our nonprofit newsroom and helping us reach our year-end fundraising goal by Dec. 31. Thank you.

🤍 DONATE NOW