At MinnPost, we don’t hide behind a paywall

In the year ahead, MinnPost will take you into the big stories and issues that will shape Minnesota long into the future. Our talented reporters will cut through the onslaught of 24/7 daily news and give you in-depth coverage infused with insight and context.

We think this journalism is too important to hide behind a paywall. That’s why you’ll never hit one at MinnPost.

That’s only possible thanks to generous support from people like you. Tax-deductible donations in all shapes and sizes add up to power our nonprofit newsroom. Will you donate now to be a part of our journalism in the year ahead?

🤍 YES! I’ll support independent journalism

Article continues after advertisement

MinnPost is your trusted guide to the critical issues, challenges and opportunities facing our state. We provide this essential public service free to all readers as part of our nonprofit mission. You can be a vital part of this important work with a donation of any amount.

Will you stand with our team and make a donation today?

Sending out a huge thank you to everyone who has already donated during our year-end fundraising campaign! Here’s what a few recent donors have had to say about why they chose to give to MinnPost:

“A free press is key to democracy.” — Carol, Duluth

“I enjoy the nonpartisan independent reporting that is MinnPost! Keep up the great journalism!” — Anonymous donor, Hinckley

“Real, ethical, credentialed journalism is a vital component of any functioning democracy.” — Shannon, Minneapolis

“Go-to morning news…straightforward, excellent journalism.” — Lorri & Tom, Inver Grove Heights

We continue to face a lot of uncertainty, and I know many are feeling financial pressure. That’s what makes our model of free-for-all journalism so important. If you have the ability to give, we’re grateful to have your support behind MinnPost in any amount. Cheers!

🤍 DONATE NOW