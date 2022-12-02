Free tickets now available for virtual MinnPost Social: 2023 Preview

Registration is now open for the next free virtual MinnPost Social event — 2023 Preview: Insights into a split Congress and a ‘trifecta’ statehouse — at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Democrats representing Minnesota in Congress have enjoyed majority status in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House, but that will change in January when Republicans take control of the House. Minnesota Republican Rep. Tom Emmer snagged a leadership job, and GOP Reps. Michelle Fischbach, Pete Stauber and Brad Finstad could also have more elevated roles in the new Congress.

Meanwhile, Democrats in the state Legislature are excited to take control in January of both the House and Senate in what could be a budget and policy hoopla at the State Capitol.

Keeping up with it all will be MinnPost Washington, D.C., reporter Ana Radelat and state government reporter Peter Callaghan. They’ll answer MinnPost readers’ questions during an online discussion moderated by associate editor Greta Kaul on who and what to watch in Congress and at the State Capitol in the new year.

