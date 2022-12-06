MinnPost’s journalism isn’t just a play-by-play report of what politicians are doing. And it’s not he-said she-said sensational storytelling either. While that type of media might get a lot of clicks, it doesn’t contribute to building a stronger Minnesota.

At MinnPost, we’re focused on you. We’re driven by a mission to explain how elected officials and their policy decisions affect everyday Minnesotans like you and me. Our reporters dive deep into the facts and context surrounding critical issues to help our neighbors truly understand what’s happening in our state.

There’s a lot ahead in Minnesota in 2023. With a new balance of power at the statehouse, a budget year and ongoing economic challenges, our newsroom will be busy. This work is ambitious and, while we offer all of our reporting to everyone for free, it’s not free to produce.

To help us advance our mission and serve our great state with reliable, sensible journalism, will you join us with a tax-deductible donation of $5/month right now?

YES! I’ll become a monthly supporter now

I’ll join with a yearly donation

I’ll join with a one-time gift

Article continues after advertisement

As a nonprofit organization, we’re focused on our community. We live here and work here. We care about Minnesota, and we know you do, too. Will you fund the newsroom that works for you?

Thank you to everyone who’s already given during our year-end member drive! Here’s what some of our recent donors have to say about why they chose to give to MinnPost:

“MinnPost is simply very good journalism.” — Douglas & Gretchen, Fairmont

“You don’t have freedom without a free press.” — John, St. Paul

“I enjoy reading local news from the reputable and experienced team of journalists at MinnPost.” — Don, Brooklyn Center

“Fact based unbiased reporting. Independent of special interest money.” — Dennis, Woodbury

Article continues after advertisement

A monthly recurring donation provides us with a reliable foundation of support throughout the year. Will you set up a sustaining donation today?

YES! I’ll become a monthly supporter now

I’ll join with a yearly donation

I’ll join with a one-time gift