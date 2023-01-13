Member pre-sale now open for MinnPost Social: 2023 Legislative Preview

Will “trifecta” be the word of the year at the State Capitol? With the DFL in control of the House, Senate and governor’s office, expectations among Democrats are high for both big spending plans with a $17.6 billion surplus and big policy changes like legalization of recreational marijuana and sports betting. But how much can state lawmakers actually accomplish in one session?

MinnPost reporters Peter Callaghan and Walker Orenstein will be keeping track of it all, and they’ll join MinnPost editor Elizabeth Dunbar to answer your questions and talk about what they’re watching at the Legislature this session. The event is on Monday, Jan. 30 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Haralson Room at Minneapolis Cider Company.

This lively Q&A session is part of our MinnPost Social event series, presented by RBC Wealth Management — Darla Kashian and Great River Energy, in which MinnPost journalists share insights with audience members in a casual atmosphere that includes a cash bar and light appetizers.

Ticket pre-sale for MinnPost members begins Jan. 13. MinnPost members may claim up to two free tickets while they’re available. Current members, the promotional code was emailed out on Jan. 13. (Contact us at members@minnpost.com if you need the code.)

Article continues after advertisement

If tickets remain, they will be available to the public on Jan. 17 for $10 each. There is no virtual option for this event.