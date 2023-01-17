Tickets available to public for MinnPost Social: 2023 Legislative Preview

Tickets are now on sale to the general public for MinnPost Social: 2023 Legislative Preview on Monday, Jan. 30, at 5:30 p.m. at The Haralson Room at Minneapolis Cider Company.

PURCHASE TICKETS>>

Will “trifecta” be the word of the year at the State Capitol? With the DFL in control of the House, Senate and governor’s office, expectations among Democrats are high for both big spending plans with a $17.6 billion surplus and big policy changes like legalization of recreational marijuana and sports betting. But how much can state lawmakers actually accomplish in one session?

MinnPost reporters Peter Callaghan and Walker Orenstein will be keeping track of it all, and they’ll join MinnPost editor Elizabeth Dunbar to answer your questions and talk about what they’re watching at the Legislature this session.

Article continues after advertisement

This lively Q&A session is part of our MinnPost Social event series, presented by Darla Kashian — RBC Wealth Management and Great River Energy, in which MinnPost journalists share insights with audience members in a casual atmosphere that includes a cash bar and light appetizers.

After a member pre-sale, tickets to this event are now available to non-members for $10 each. Please visit the event page to purchase tickets.

MinnPost members are eligible to receive up to two free tickets, while they’re available. If you’re a member and didn’t receive the promo code to access your free tickets, please email us at members@minnpost.com.