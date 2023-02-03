Behind MinnPost’s series on addressing health outcomes for Black Minnesotans

Call it a happy coincidence.

Four Fridays in February, four stories focusing on addressing health outcomes of Black Minnesotans. And it just happens to be Black History Month.

But it wasn’t the plan, it’s just how things shaped out. Race and health equity reporter Ava Kian began conceptualizing the series several months back. We considered launching the four-part series in December but decided to hold it for fear it wouldn’t get the traction it deserved with many people focused on year-end holidays. The reporting was too important for that.

Addressing Breast cancer (Feb. 3), sickle cell (Feb. 10), lung health (Feb. 17) and life expectancies (Feb. 24) of Black Minnesotans deserves our readers’ full attention. Key to the series is not just highlighting the disparities, but seeking solutions to improve health outcomes among Black Minnesotans.

The fact that we’re running the series during Black History Month is just a bonus.