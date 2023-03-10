With one-party control at the Minnesota Legislature, lawmakers are passing a lot of bills. And they’re doing it, sometimes, at relative warp speed for politicians.

The DFL has cemented the right to an abortion in state law, passed a carbon-free electricity standard, approved money to help rural county prosecutors, allowed undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses — and much more.

MinnPost journalists are your guide to the fast-paced and jam-packed legislative session, telling you not only what’s happening, but why.

We are also here on behalf of readers to thoroughly examine DFL plans. For me, that includes raising tough questions like whether Minnesota should end data collection on abortion, showing how the clean energy standard will impact small rural cities and tracking whether DFLers in swing seats will keep a campaign promise to fully eliminate a state tax on Social Security benefits.

This work is made possible by member support. And with another two months left in session — and a gigantic $17.5 billion surplus for lawmakers to spend or cut taxes — having reporters at the Capitol is critical. Will you support our on-the-ground reporting from St. Paul with a donation of any amount today?

