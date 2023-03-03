Laura Lindsay promoted to new advancement director role

I’m excited to announce that Laura Lindsay has been promoted to serve as MinnPost’s advancement director. This is a new role in the organization that will lead fundraising and philanthropic revenue generation across the organization with a particular focus on major gifts, grants, sponsorship and MinnPost Festival.

For the past almost 4 years, Laura has been MinnPost’s membership manager, and in that time, she’s led dramatic growth from this core group of supporters. That increase in membership was central to MinnPost weathering the initial onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it happened because of Laura’s creative approach, testing new ways to connect loyal readers to our journalism and the vital role membership plays in making our nonprofit newsroom possible. Through it all, she’s proven herself to exceptionally driven and a dedicated and caring team member, taking on co-leadership of our audience development efforts and often volunteering to spearhead special projects. I’m excited to see her bring her skills and leadership to our other streams of philanthropic support. And of course, if you or your organization are interesting in how you can provide financial support to MinnPost’s journalism, you can reach Laura directly at llindsay@minnpost.com.

Prior to being the membership manager, Laura joined the MinnPost staff in 2016 as a coordinator on our advertising team. Before MinnPost, Laura was the coordinator of development and marketing for YouthCARE.

Her move to the advancement director role does mean we’re looking for a new membership manager! The position is already open for application with a priority deadline of March 31.