Nonprofit, independent journalism. Supported by readers.

Donate
Topics
News
Inside MinnPost

Will you help us cross the finish line?

Today is the last day of our Spring Member Drive, and we’re just 14 donations away from hitting our goal by midnight tonight.

By  | Advancement Director
Donate today!

Today is the last day of MinnPost’s Spring Member Drive, and we’re just 14 donations away from hitting our goal by midnight tonight. Will you join us with a donation of any amount right now?

🤍 YES! I’ll donate now

Your gift today supports the rigorous, clear-eyed news coverage that our reporters bring to you from the Capitol. Will you chip in to support this critical work?

If you need a little more inspiration, here’s what a few recent donors have had to say about why they chose to give to MinnPost:

Article continues after advertisement

Excellent coverage of the Capitol and my go-to for arts events and theatre.” — Anonymous donor in Blaine

“Journalism, true journalism, is a key ingredient for democracy. Thank you!” — Marcia in Lutsen

“Articles are timely, well written, and to the point. They often cover things that the regular news does not. Good Journalism is critical to a Democracy.” — Johanna in St. Paul

“I appreciate the independent journalism at MinnPost that covers the entire state of Minnesota.” — William in St. Paul

We’re sooo close to our member drive goal, but we need YOU to get there. Will you help us cross the finish line with a tax-deductible gift right now?

🤍 SUPPORT MINNPOST