Adair Mosley becomes vice chair of MinnPost’s board of directors

We’re proud to announce that Adair Mosley is now the vice chair of MinnPost’s board of directors. With this appointment, he joins Peter Hutchinson, chair, Rebecca Shavlik, treasurer, and Kevin Armstrong, secretary, as officers in board leadership.

Mosley has served on MinnPost’s board since 2020. This past October, he became the CEO of the African American Leadership Forum (AALF). AALF is one of the nation’s leading Black-led nonprofits and is dedicated to improving the lives of African Americans in Minnesota by building a cross-sector network of leaders and institutions that convenes, collaborates and champions solutions.

Article continues after advertisement

Prior to his current role at AALF, he served as the CEO of Pillsbury United Communities, where he earned national attention for raising $1 million to provide every student of Minneapolis’ North Community High School’s graduating class of 2022 a scholarship for post-secondary education. He was also instrumental in opening North Market, a full-service grocery store in north Minneapolis. Mosley also serves on the boards of The Center for Economic Inclusion and the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota.

“I am honored and grateful that Adair has accepted this leadership role,” said Hutchinson, board chair. “MinnPost is at an exciting moment in its history. We aim to be a trusted guide to all Minnesotans on critical issues, challenges, and opportunities facing our state. Adair will play a critical role in pushing MinnPost to achieve its aims while being a key partner in doing so.”

“I am deeply honored to be in this role and to work alongside talented leaders who are shaping a bright future for MinnPost,” said Mosley. “MinnPost continues to be a trusted journalism source for many Minnesotans; we are seeking to amplify and accelerate this work.”

MinnPost’s board has 23 directors, all volunteers, who oversee the governance and advancement of our journalism. The board plays no role in editorial direction or decision-making.