Tickets available to public for MinnPost Social: 2023 Legislative Recap

Minnesota is on the brink of some big changes.

By the time this year’s legislative session – the first since 2014 with Democrats in full control – wraps up later this month, we will likely (and in some cases, definitely) see:

Legalized recreational marijuana

Paid family and medical leave for all Minnesota workers

An overhaul in how schools teach kids to read

An infusion of cash for things like child care, affordable housing and public construction projects

New abortion rights and LGBTQ+ rights protections

And that’s only a partial list. There are also things that won’t get done, and lawmakers’ wish lists are too long even for a historically large budget surplus.

MinnPost reporters Peter Callaghan and Walker Orenstein have been covering the legislative session and will share what they’ve observed. MinnPost editor Elizabeth Dunbar will join them.

This lively Q&A session is part of our MinnPost Social event series, in which MinnPost journalists share insights with audience members in a casual atmosphere.

