Announcing MinnPost Festival 2023 featuring Samantha Bee as keynote

We’re excited to announce MinnPost Festival 2023, set for Sept. 22-23! This year, we’re thrilled to offer two days of all in-person programming featuring national and local voices you already know, along with new ones that you’ll want to know.

The Festival will kick off on Friday, Sept. 22 with a keynote session and VIP reception with political commentator and comedian Samantha Bee.

Saturday, Sept. 23, will feature Public Square, a full-day celebration of civic life in Minnesota, including activities for all ages and panels with newsmakers. Catch a one-on-one conversation with Gov. Tim Walz and discussions on a range of topics such as the Twin Cities food scene, Black entrepreneurship and the Minneapolis Sound.

Other confirmed guests include Yia Vang, chef and owner at Union Hmong Kitchen; Jorge Guzmán, chef and owner at Petite León; Stephanie March, senior editor of food & dining for Mpls.St.Paul Magazine; Sheletta Brundidge, entrepreneur, designer, author and activist; Houston White, entrepreneur, designer and community leader; and Anissa Keyes, entrepreneur, therapist and yoga instructor.

Before the keynote session, Samantha Bee will be joining us for an exclusive VIP reception, open only to VIP Supporters or Sponsors. VIP packages take you deeper into the Festival conversations and include an array of special perks and benefits.

Learn more about VIP packages >>

If you’re not able to join us at the VIP level this year, you can reserve a Festival Pass. The All-Access Pass gets you first-come-first-served entry to ALL sessions. The Free Pass gets you access to select free sessions. Discount rates are available to students, educators, and nonprofit and government professionals. MinnPost members get a $20 discount on All-Access Passes. (If you’re already a member and don’t have the promo code for the discounted tickets, email us at members@minnpost.com.) To be eligible for this discount, become a member today.

No matter how you register, you’re supporting MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom and keeping our in-depth local coverage freely available to our community — no paywall, no subscriptions.

We hope you’ll join us for the third annual MinnPost Festival. Be sure to watch for more details and additions to the lineup at minnpost.com/festival.

