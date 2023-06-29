Before I fire up the grill

It’s a Thursday in summer in Minnesota, which pretty much means it’s Friday. Tonight I’m going to grill up some brats and sausages from Everett’s, my beloved neighborhood meat market in South Minneapolis.

But before the weekend hits, we’re in the LAST DAY of our summer member drive, and we’re still 49 new or renewing members away from reaching our goal by midnight. The goal isn’t just some made up number — it’s what we need to stay on track toward meeting our budget goal during a city election year.

Will you make a donation of any amount before midnight tonight to get us there?

At any level, even $12 or $8 per month, your support is critical to producing our in-depth local reporting and making our journalism available to all readers for free – no paywall!

Article continues after advertisement

Before we fire up the grill and enjoy all the best that Minnesota summers have to offer, let’s join together to make sure MinnPost can continue to be your trusted guide for navigating the important issues shaping Minnesota.

Thanks in advance for supporting our team!

P.S. MinnPost’s talented journalists are unparalleled when it comes to taking you beyond the headlines and deep into understanding the most important stories in our state. They need you with them in this work. Will you donate before midnight?

P.P.S. We’re hearing from Minnesotans across the state about their go-to spots for ice cream. We want to hear from you and will share the top choices tomorrow!

🤍 Donate Now