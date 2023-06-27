Journalism that’s worth it

Nothing beats warm weather to me.

In Minnesota, that means taking every single opportunity to be outside in the summer, making up for the lost sun of the previous months!

I like to spend those warm days at a picnic, laying on a blanket and playing cards with my family. We always bring a volleyball too – because I love some friendly competition. We’ll hit the volleyball around, sometimes accidentally too hard at someone’s face. Usually, though, it’s all fun and games.

I played competitively throughout high school, so playing in the summer is a great reminder of the hard work I put into the sport back in the day.

Similar to the journalism at MinnPost, the work is worth it and pays off. In our newsroom, we produce stories that make a difference for our readers – whether it be pointing out legislation that could change their lives or a fun light-hearted story about Minnesota’s history and quirks.

