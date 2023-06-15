MinnPost hires Alicia Pedersen, Bee Howerton to development team

I’m excited to welcome two new members to the MinnPost development team. Bee Howerton joined us as development associate in May, and Alicia Pedersen came on board as membership manager this month.

Originally from Minnesota, Bee (they/she) recently moved back here from Montana where they worked as the office manager and public art coordinator with Arts Missoula. They also previously worked at Unrestrict Minnesota and Safe Avenues, and they hold a bachelor’s degree in English from St. Cloud State University. Bee is responsible for supporting all aspects of the development team, including grants, individual giving and events.

Alicia (she/her) comes to MinnPost from American Public Media Group, where she was the donor engagement specialist for Marketplace. She’ll be heading up our membership program, so you can expect to see her name in your inbox and on our site! Alicia previously worked at the Science Museum of Minnesota, One Voice Mixed Chorus, Twin Cities Jazz Festival and Park Square Theatre. She grew up in Shawano, Wisconsin and holds a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire.

I’m thrilled to have Bee and Alicia on board, and they look forward to engaging with our MinnPost readers and donors!