MinnPost is here to cut through the noise

In Minnesota, summer is fleeting. We know to make the most of it. Bring on the cookouts, the beach, the patios, the festivals and fairs, the ice cream!

Even as we revel in these classics of summer, we hold true to another Minnesota hallmark: deep civic engagement. We live here, we enjoy life here, and we’re committed to understanding the dynamics shaping the future of our state.

Whether as your eyes and ears in the halls of power or when shining the light on the experiences of everyday Minnesotans, MinnPost’s journalists cut through the noisy bluster of modern politics and media to serve as your trusted guide to the critical challenges and opportunities facing our state. Lately, that’s been breaking down all of the new laws passed by the state Legislature, the dynamics heating up in local elections for this fall and taking you deep into many other critical issues.

To make this kind of deep reporting possible – and make it free for all readers through our website and community newspapers across Minnesota – we turn to readers like you for your member support. Amid enjoying the best of summer, will you donate now to keep our newsroom fully powered?

Donate $5/month now.

Article continues after advertisement

During our summer drive, we have a goal of gaining 100 new or upgraded sustaining members. At any level, even $8 or $5 per month, your support is vital to our journalism. And with an ongoing monthly donation, you provide a stable financial base – this is even more important in an environment where support for local media is waning.

Just as we enjoy the best summer amusements, we also know journalism is important and worthy of support.

Thanks for standing with MinnPost!

Donate $5/month now.

P.S. When talking with other news leaders in peer organizations in other states, many said their member support has waned this year. You can help make sure that doesn’t happen and keep the independent spirit of journalism thriving in Minnesota with a donation right now!

P.P.S. And don’t forget to tell us your go-to place for ice cream in Minnesota. We’re especially eager to hear more from Greater Minnesota, and we’ll share the top choices at the end of the drive.