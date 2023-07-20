The newest innovation in local food: a must-see conversation at MinnPost Festival

On Sept. 22-23, MinnPost Festival will bring can’t-miss conversations with national and local guests exploring a range of issues surrounding civic life in this moment.

Today, we’re spotlighting one of our featured panels sessions, Third-Culture Cuisine in Minnesota. The session will feature local chefs Yia Vang and Jorge Guzmán in a conversation moderated by Stephanie March, food & dining editor at Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. What happens when chefs weave together the recipes of their immigrant heritage and the food of Minnesota culture? The result goes beyond fusion and into something much more personal and authentic, and it’s driving the newest innovations in the local food scene.

TV personality and highly decorated chef Yia Vang is the owner/chef of the James Beard-nominated restaurant Union Hmong Kitchen in Minneapolis. Though Minnesota is home to the largest diaspora of Hmong people living outside Asia, no brick-and-mortar restaurant has been exclusively dedicated to Hmong cuisine until Yia and his team launched a crowdfunding campaign for Vinai, slated to open in 2024 in Minneapolis.

Jorge Guzmán, a Yucatán native, is the chef/owner of Petite León an award-winning restaurant in the heart of the Kingfield neighborhood of Minneapolis and the owner of Pollo Pollo al Carbon, a popular pop-up restaurant. Guzmán is a three-time finalist for The James Beard’s “Best Chef Midwest,” has earned “Chef of the Year” by local media, a Food & Wine Top 10 Restaurant of the Year and has made the list of “50 restaurants we’re most excited about” from the New York Times.

This panel will be moderated by Stephanie March, food & dining editor at Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. The session is on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 1:20 p.m.

We’re still adding guests to the lineup, but in addition to Yia Vang, Jorge Guzmán and Stephanie March, we have confirmed so far:

Samantha Bee, television host, comedian and commentator (paid session)

television host, comedian and commentator (paid session) Gov. Tim Walz, 41st governor of Minnesota (free session)

41st governor of Minnesota (free session) Sen. Tina Smith, Minnesota’s junior U.S. senator (free session)

Minnesota’s junior U.S. senator (free session) Sheletta Brundidge, entrepreneur, comedian, author and activist (free session)

entrepreneur, comedian, author and activist (free session) Houston White Jr., entrepreneur, designer and community leader (free session)

entrepreneur, designer and community leader (free session) Nancy Lyons, CEO & co-founder of Clockwork (paid session)

CEO & co-founder of Clockwork (paid session) Anissa Keyes, entrepreneur, therapist and yoga instructor (free session)

