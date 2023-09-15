Ann Kim, Ruth Richardson added to MinnPost Festival lineup

MinnPost Festival starts in just a week, and we have some exciting lineup additions to announce!

Chef and restauranteur Ann Kim (Pizzeria Lola, Hello Pizza, Young Joni, Sooki & Mimi and Kim’s) will join our food panel, Third-Culture Cuisine in Minnesota.

Planned Parenthood North Central States President & CEO Ruth Richardson will join the panel Black Maternal Health in Minnesota.

Kim and Richardson join an already star-studded lineup of local guests including Gov. Tim Walz, Sen Tina Smith, chefs Yia Vang and Jorge Guzmán, entrepreneur Houston White Jr., comedian Sheletta Brundidge, Clockwork CEO Nancy Lyons and many more.

Ann Kim is the Chef/Owner of Pizzeria Lola, Hello Pizza, Young Joni, Sooki & Mimi and Kim’s (coming fall 2023). In 2019, Ann became the first woman and first person of color from Minneapolis to receive the James Beard Award for “Best Chef Midwest.”

Ruth Richardson is President & CEO, Planned Parenthood North Central States. Ruth started with PPNCS in October of 2022 and is the first Black women to lead the five State affiliate. A strong Black maternal health leader, Ruth brings extensive knowledge on reproductive health care and justice with a focus on advancing health equity.

These two sessions will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, and are breakout sessions only open to VIPs, sponsors and paid passholders. All Saturday sessions will be held at The 1893 at the Historic Grain Belt Office.

Festival Passes

To see Ann Kim and Ruth Richardson at MinnPost Festival, purchase your All-Access Festival Pass now! All-Access Passes get you first-come, first-served access to all of our panels on Saturday, Sept. 23, AND the keynote session with Samantha Bee on Friday night.

Free passes are also available and get you into select panels on Saturday, Sept. 23.

No matter how you register, you’re supporting MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom and keeping our in-depth local coverage freely available to our community — no paywall, no subscriptions.

We hope you’ll join us for this year’s edition of MinnPost Festival, and in the meantime, get the full lineup and schedule details at minnpost.com/festival.

