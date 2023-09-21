Last chance: Get your free MinnPost Festival pass!

MinnPost Festival starts tomorrow (Friday)! There’s still time to get your Festival passes — including the free pass.

Choose from:

An All-Access Festival Pass , which gets you into the keynote session with Samantha Bee on Friday Sept. 22, and all of the sessions on Saturday, Sept. 23.

, which gets you into the keynote session with Samantha Bee on Friday Sept. 22, and all of the sessions on Saturday, Sept. 23. A Free Pass, which gets you into select free sessions on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Get My Festival Passes! >>

Article continues after advertisement

All passes also get you into Public Square, an all-day mini-fest that includes interactive experiences and opportunities to meet MinnPost staff and reporters.

If you don’t sign up ahead of time, All-Access and Free passes will still be available at the door on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the 1893 at the Historic Grain Belt Office in northeast Minneapolis.

I hope to see you at this can’t-miss event!

Get My Festival Passes! >>

Thanks to our Festival Sponsors!

Presenting Sponsors

Supporting Sponsors

Promoting Sponsors





In-Kind Sponsors