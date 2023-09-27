That’s a wrap! MinnPost Festival 2023

The third annual MinnPost Festival came to a close on Saturday evening with a party to celebrate two days of insightful conversations with local and national newsmakers. We raised a toast to the eight panels and over 30 featured guests, speakers and moderators that made up the impressive two-day programming.

MinnPost Festival was born in 2021 out of the drive to bring our in-depth, independent reporting and analysis directly to our community in the form of live conversations and panels. This was the first year that we hosted the Festival all in person, and we were able to bring together several hundred Minnesotans in community and conversation over two days.

In the coming weeks, we’ll be posting recaps, photos and videos of different parts of the Festival to share a bit of the experience with those who weren’t able to join in person.

The Festival is also our biggest fundraising event of the year, providing critical support for MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom. We’re immensely grateful to our VIP Supporters for their generous backing. We also want to thank our Festival Sponsors, who contributed a record amount of funding in support of the Festival. This financial support is essential to making these insightful conversations possible.

Thank you also to everyone who registered for the Festival as a passholder or donated at the event. All of this support goes into making our in-depth coverage available for free all year-round. Speaking of free, we were proud to offer a Free Pass option to our community to allow anyone, regardless of their ability to pay, to attend select sessions at no charge. This kind of open accessibility is a core value of MinnPost and is only possible thanks to philanthropic investment from donors, funders and sponsors.

We’d also like to extend our deepest gratitude to the numerous panelists, moderators and special guests who offered their insights and expertise to fill out robust Festival programming with engaging conversations.

Finally, I want to thank our incredible staff for working diligently behind the scenes to make sure things went smoothly. MinnPost Festival was a true team effort, and I’m so grateful to work with such a dedicated and brilliant group.

So, that’s a wrap on MinnPost Festival 2023! We look forward to taking the learnings from this year to make next year’s event even better. In the meantime, continue reading MinnPost, and we hope to see you at one of our other events to cultivate a community of engaged Minnesotans.

