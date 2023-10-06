Tell me if this sounds familiar: You’re a good citizen. You know it’s important to vote.

But in an odd-numbered year, scanning your ballot makes your stomach sink. There are no familiar names, and often no party affiliations to help you decide. You wonder why that person is running, whether this tax increase is worth it and who the heck funded all of these campaigns.

No wonder turnout is lower in local elections: Nobody wants to feel unequipped to exercise their most important civic duty, yet filling out a local ballot often feels like taking a test you didn’t study for.

As MinnPost’s local government reporter, it’s my job — and my mission — to ensure you’re ready to vote this November 7.

A lot is at stake this year. Every seat is up for grabs on the city councils in both Minneapolis and St. Paul. On St. Paul’s seven-member City Council, four (!) members are retiring. In Minneapolis, the future of causes like enacting a rent control policy hangs on the election outcome. Across the state, voters are deciding the fate of several sales tax increases.

I’ve spent months reporting on these races — and creating resources to help you decide how to vote.

Earlier this month, MinnPost published a guide to the Minneapolis and St. Paul city council races. There, you can find out who’s running where you live and compare candidates’ stances on several hot topics, from Minneapolis’ sidewalk shoveling proposal to St. Paul’s proposed sales tax. MinnPost also partnered with Minneapolis Voices to create a guide to the power dynamics that shape Minneapolis council races and we’re tracking candidate spending by monitoring the mailers they’re sending to your doorstep.

These resources wouldn’t exist without MinnPost readers like you, who stepped up with financial support to help. Will you join them by making a gift today?

Support MinnPost’s essential reporting

This is the reporting that your MinnPost membership will support. When you join us, you’ll be making an investment in keeping Minnesota informed — and in keeping your trip to the voting booth from feeling like a gut-wrenching pop quiz.