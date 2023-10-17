MinnPost Members stepped up during the Fall Member Drive

For our Fall Member Drive we had a goal of 120 donations. While we fell a little short of the goal, we had 106 donations during the drive —including a generous 44 of you who stepped up on the last day to support our newsroom to get us so close to that goal. Thank you!

This drive, we focused on how MinnPost’s election coverage is different. Our reporting — especially our voter guide — does more than just tell you the names of the candidates and what wards they represent: It goes into the details about where the candidates stand on issues to help you be better informed.

MinnPost’s in-depth journalism comes at a cost, which is why member support is so important. A huge thank you to everyone who donated this drive!

If you meant to give but didn’t have a chance, it’s not too late to donate! Member support is important year-round and we’re always thankful for every reader’s donation.

A few donors left some very nice comments about why they chose to donate. Here’s what a few of them said:

“I appreciate the insightful local reporting. Love that you nurture young journalists and their work!” – Blaire, Minneapolis “I believe very strongly that we need good reporting about what is going on in government and around us. “ – Jim, Saint Anthony “I think MinnPost delivers a very necessary form of nonpartisan, local long-form journalism. It is my #1 go-to site for news about policy regarding everything from health to education to housing in MN.” – Dan, Minneapolis “I appreciate independent, timely reporting on statewide issues.” – Richard, Detroit Lakes “A free news source is essential for truthful information about public life in and around Minnesota.” – Edward, Maplewood

No matter your reason for giving, we want to say thank you for your support!